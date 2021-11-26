1 min read.Updated: 26 Nov 2021, 10:02 AM ISTLivemint
Single day rise of 10,549 new COVID-19 infections has pushed India's cumulative total to 3,45,55,431
Currently, the active cases stands at 1,10,133
Listen to this article
Single day rise of 10,549 new COVID-19 infections has pushed India's cumulative total to 3,45,55,431, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday. Currently, the active cases stands at 1,10,133.
As many as 488 fatalities in the past 24 hours took the death toll to 4,67,468. In the same time span, 9,868 recoveries have been recorded and with that the total number of reecoveries reached 3,39,77,830.