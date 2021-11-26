Single day rise of 10,549 new COVID-19 infections has pushed India's cumulative total to 3,45,55,431, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday. Currently, the active cases stands at 1,10,133.

As many as 488 fatalities in the past 24 hours took the death toll to 4,67,468. In the same time span, 9,868 recoveries have been recorded and with that the total number of reecoveries reached 3,39,77,830.

The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been below 20,000 for 49 straight days and less than 50,000 daily new cases have been reported for 152 consecutive days now.

The health ministry also said, the active cases comprise 0.32 per cent of the total infections while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.33 per cent

A total of 63.71 cr Total Tests conducted so far in the country.

The COVID-19 tally in India had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It breached the 60 lakh mark on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

