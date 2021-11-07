India reported as many as 10,853 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours and with that the active tally in the country stands at 1,44,845, lowest in 260 days, the Union health ministry informed. The cumulative total stands at 3,43,55,536.

The active cases account for less than 1% of total cases, currently at 0.42%, lowest since March 2020. The data stated that a decrease of 2,105 cases has been recorded in active COVID-19 cases in a span of 24 hours.

Meanwhile, 526 fatalities pushed India's COVID death toll to 4,60,791.

The number of recoveries in the same time span were higher that the infections recorded. With 12,432 discharges in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries reached 3,37,49,900. The rate of recovery is currently at 98.24%; highest since March 2020.

The ministry also informed, daily positivity rate in the country stands at 1.18%, and it stood less than 2% for thee last 34 days. Meanwhile, the weekly positivity rate is at 1.28%.

A total of 108.21 crore vaccine doses have been administered in the country so far under Nationwide Vaccination Drive.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7 last year, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19 last year.

India crossed two crore cases on May 4 and three crore cases on June 23.

