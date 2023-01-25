India logs 102 new Covid cases, active tally drops to 1,9001 min read . Updated: 25 Jan 2023, 11:01 AM IST
Covid-19 update: India's active cases declined to 1,922.
India has recorded 102 new coronavirus cases, taking the cumulative Covid-19 tally to 4.46 crore (4,46,82,206), according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×