India logs 11,539 fresh Covid-19 cases, active cases below one-lakh mark

Covid-19: A total of 12,783 people have recovered from the coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 4,37,12,218 in the country.
India on Saturday reported 11,539 new Covid-19 infections in the past 24 hours, taking the country's active caseload to 99,879, according to the Union Health Ministry data. Yesterday, the country had 1,01,166 active cases.
A total of 12,783 people have recovered from the coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 4,37,12,218 in the country. The recovery rate remains consistent at 98.59%.
In India, the daily positivity rate is 3.75%, while the weekly positivity rate stands at 3.88%. More than 88.24 crore tests have been conducted to detect coronavirus infection in the country since the onset of the global pandemic.
Under the nationwide vaccination drive, more than 209.67 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered to the eligible beneficiaries so far, including 26,58,755 doses administered in the last 24 hours.
So far, the central government has provided more than 200.02 crores (2,00,28,66,975) vaccine doses to States/Union Territories, out of which, over 7.04 crore (7,04,44,690) unutilized doses are still available with them, the ministry added.
Meanwhile, Delhi on Saturday reported 1,109 new Covid-19 cases and 9 deaths. The city's Covid positivity rate was at 11.23 %. Saturday's addition brought the total active case count to 5,559.
How to combat Covid-19 across all variants?
More than two and a half years into the coronavirus pandemic, researchers have achieved a breakthrough in combating the deadly virus that keeps mutating and evading the immunity response humans develop owing to the available vaccines.
What started with coronavirus, has further delved into Delta variant, Omicron Variant, and their respective sub-variants, thereby causing an alarming ebb and flow of new covid-19 cases throughout the globe.
At such a time, researchers have claimed that they have discovered a vulnerability, a ‘weak spot’, across all variants that could help in developing a more targeted antibody treatment. They found an antibody fragment VH Ab6. This fragment is known to be effective against the Alpha, Beta, Gamma, Delta, Kappa, Epsilon, and Omicron variants.
To understand the fragment- The VH Ab6 is known to neutralize SARS-CoV-2 by attaching to the epitope on the spike protein and blocking the virus from entering human cells, according to a statement published by the University of British Columbia.
An expert has mentioned that this key vulnerability can now be exploited by drug manufacturers, and as the site is relatively mutation-free, the resulting treatments could be effective against existing—and even future—variants.
