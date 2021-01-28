India logs 11,666 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours, tally over 1.07 crore

India's coronavirus caseload mounted to 1,07,01,193 with 11,666 fresh cases reported in the last 24 hours. The country also recorded 123 new fatalities, pushing the death count to 1,53,847, the data updated at 8 am on Thursday showed.

The coronavirus case fatality rate stands at 1.44%.

There are 1,73,740 active cases of Covid-19 infection in the country, which comprises 1.62% of the total caseload, the data stated.

Also, 1,03,73,606 people have recuperated from the killer virus so far with 14,301 new discharges, pushing the national recovery rate to 96.94%.

Also Read | Battered infra dream awaits a new deal

The coronavirus active cases remained below 2 lakh for the ninth consecutive day.

Meanwhile, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said that a total of 19,43,38,773 samples have been tested for Covid-19 up so far. Of these, 7,25,653 samples were tested on Wednesday.

Update on Covid vaccination in India

More than 23 lakh beneficiaries have been vaccinated since 16 January, when the mass inoculation drive against the novel coronavirus was launched.

Nearly 23,55,979 have been vaccinated so far at various sessions, according to the Health Ministry.79% of beneficiaries vaccinated on Wednesday are from five states of Karnataka, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

Around 123 Adverse Effect After Vaccination (AEFI) have been reported till 6 pm on the twelfth day of the Covid-19 vaccination drive. Also, 16 persons have been hospitalised so far.

Currently, India is conducting the world's largest Covid-19 vaccination drive against the deadly virus, administering shots of the Oxford University-AstraZeneca vaccine, Covishield, and Bharat Biotech's Covaxin.

India had begun the commercial export of Covid-19 vaccines. Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for providing two million doses of Covid-19 vaccines and said his country felt honoured to have a great partner to overcome a global obstacle by joining efforts.

After providing Covid-19 vaccines to several countries including Bangladesh, Nepal and Maldives, India today established its position as a reliable partner in coronavirus assistance by dispatching Covishield vaccines to Bahrain and Sri Lanka.

With agency inputs

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via