India logs 111 new Covid cases, active tally increase to 1,783

India logs 111 new Covid cases, active tally increase to 1,7831 min read . 01:15 PM IST
The death toll stands at 5,30,740 while the tally of Covid cases was recorded at 4.46 crore.
India's Covid-19 tally rose by 111 in a day while active cases have increased to 1,783, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.
The death toll stands at 5,30,740 while the tally of Covid cases was recorded at 4.46 crore, the data updated at 8 am stated.
The daily positivity was 0.07 percent while the weekly positivity was pegged at 0.07 percent.
Active cases now comprise 0.01 percent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate has increased to 98.81 percent, according to the health ministry website.
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,50,372, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 percent.
According to the ministry's website, 220.51 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive.
India's Covid-19 tally crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakhs on September 5, and 50 lakh on September 16.
It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of two crores on May 4, three crore on June 23 last year, and four crores on January 25 this year.
