India logs 13% fall in new Covid cases in week; still highest globally: WHO

Despite the decline in coronavirus cases in the past week, India has still the highest number of fresh infections around the world, the World Health Organisation said.

India registered a 13% decrease (2,387,663 new cases) in new Covid-19 cases in the past one week, according to the Covid-19 Weekly Epidemiological Update Data received by the WHO from national authorities as of May 16.

This was followed by Brazil (437,076 new cases; 3 per cent increase), the United States of America (235,638 new cases; 21 per cent decrease), Argentina (151,332 new cases; 8 per cent increase) and Colombia (115,834 new cases; 6 per cent increase), the WHO's report added.

Moreover, the highest numbers of new deaths were reported from India (27,922 new deaths; 2.0 new deaths per 100 000; a 4 per cent increase), Nepal (1,224 new deaths; 4.2 new deaths per 100 000; a 266 per cent increase) and Indonesia (1,125 new deaths; 0.4 new deaths per 100,000; a 5 per cent decrease).

The data added that the South-East Asia Region reported over 2.5 million new cases and over 30,000 new deaths, a 12% decrease and a 7% increase, respectively compared to the previous week.

Case incidence decreased after nine consecutive weeks of increases, although the absolute number remains at its highest level since the beginning of the pandemic, it said, adding that death incidence continued to increase for a ninth consecutive week.

Globally, despite a declining trend over the past three weeks, the incidence of cases remains at some of the highest levels since the start of the pandemic.

All regions reported a decline in new cases this week apart from the Western Pacific Region, where the incidence of new cases was similar to the previous week.

The European Region reported the largest decline in new cases this week, followed by the Eastern Mediterranean.

According to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday, India saw a record 4,529 fatalities due to coronavirus in a single day, pushing the Covid-19 death toll to 2,83,248, while 2,67,334 fresh infections were recorded, taking the total tally of cases to 2,54,96,330.

The active cases have further reduced to 32,26,719 comprising 12.66% of the total infections, while the national coronavirus recovery rate has improved to 86.23%.

