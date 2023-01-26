India logs 132 new Covid cases, one death in a day1 min read . Updated: 26 Jan 2023, 10:21 AM IST
In India, the active caseload has declined to 1,906 cases.
India has reported a marginal increase in single-day Covid-19 cases, with the country logging 132 new infections in the past 24 hours, according to the Union Health Minister data updated on Thursday.
