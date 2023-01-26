India has reported a marginal increase in single-day Covid-19 cases, with the country logging 132 new infections in the past 24 hours, according to the Union Health Minister data updated on Thursday.

With this, the country's cumulative Covid tally has gone up to 4,46,82,338.

In India, the active caseload has declined to 1,906 cases, that comprises of 0.01% of the total infections. A decrease of 16 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The death toll stood at 5,30,738 with one previous death reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.08 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 0.08 per cent. The national Covid-19 recovery rate has increased to 98.81 per cent, according to the health ministry website.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,49,694, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.35 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.