India logs 134 fresh Covid infections, active cases down to 2,500
Covid-19 update: The overall death toll to date stands at 5,30,707.
India saw a decline in daily Covid-cases as the country reported 134 fresh coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours, taking the cumulative tally to 4.46 crore (4,46,78,956), according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.
With this, the active cases declined to 2,582, that comprises 0.01% of the total infections. A decrease of 88 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.
The overall death toll to date stands at 5,30,707, the data updated at 8 am stated, the data showed.
The daily positivity was recorded at 0.09 per cent, while the Weekly positivity was pegged at 0.13 per cent. The national Covid-19 recovery rate increased to 98.80 per cent, according to the health ministry website.
The number of people who recovered from the infection surged to 4,41,45,667, while 1.19 per cent of those infected succumbed to it.
According to the ministry's website, 220.11 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive.
India's Covid-19 tally crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, and 50 lakh on September 16. It crossed the grim milestone of four crore on January 25, 2022.
