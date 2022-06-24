India logs 17,336 new covid cases in last 24 hours, up 30% from previous day

India logs 17,336 new covid cases in last 24 hours, up 30% from previous day1 min read . 10:33 AM IST
- Delhi witnessed an active caseload of 5,755, while Maharashtra reported 24,867 cases
New Delhi: India reported 17,336 new cases in the last 24 hours, a jump of 4,023 cases from the previous count. Around 13 people died due to the infection.
India’s trajectory of total covid cases has risen to 4,33, 62,294 with weekly positivity rate currently at 3.07% and daily positivity rate at 4.32%.
“About 17,336 new cases were recorded in the last 24 hours with active caseload shooting at 88284," said the union health ministry. Delhi witnessed an active caseload of 5,755, Maharashtra has 24,867 cases, Haryana has recorded 3,085 cases while Kerala has reported more than 25,911 covid cases at present. Tamil Nadu has 3,048 active cases; Karnataka has reported 5,067 active cases so far.
In the last 24 hours, more than 13,029 patients recovered from covid. Since the onset of covid more than 42749056 people have recovered from the infection.
The country has conducted over 85.98 crore covid tests till date whereas 4,01,649 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.
Under the covid vaccination drive, more than 196.77 crore vaccine doses have been administered to people across the country so far.
The central government has provided more than 193.53 crore vaccine doses to States/UTs while 12.28 crore vaccine doses are in balance and unutilized vaccine available with States and UTs.
In the wake of rising covid cases across the country, union health minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday directed the states/UTs to focus on surveillance, genome sequencing to scan for any possible mutation and monitor hospitalization of covid cases.
Mandaviya chaired a high-level meeting to review covid status across the country and ordered the officials to ramp up covid testing and accelerate covid-19 vaccination for all eligible people.
