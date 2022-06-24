India logs 17,336 new covid cases in last 24 hours, up 30% from previous day

“About 17,336 new cases were recorded in the last 24 hours with active caseload shooting at 88284," said the union health ministry. Delhi witnessed an active caseload of 5,755, Maharashtra has 24,867 cases, Haryana has recorded 3,085 cases while Kerala has reported more than 25,911 covid cases at present. Tamil Nadu has 3,048 active cases; Karnataka has reported 5,067 active cases so far.

