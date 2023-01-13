India logs 174 Covid cases in 24 hrs; active caseload declines by 2,2572 min read . Updated: 13 Jan 2023, 11:03 AM IST
The daily positivity was recorded at 0.09 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was 0.10 per cent, as per ministry data.
India reported 174 Covid infections in a day while the active caseload declined to 2,257, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on 13 January. This slight fall in cases comes a day after the country reported 197 cases yesterday.