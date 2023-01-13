India reported 174 Covid infections in a day while the active caseload declined to 2,257, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on 13 January. This slight fall in cases comes a day after the country reported 197 cases yesterday.

The death toll has reached to 5,30,725 with two more fatalities recorded, one reconciled by Kerala and one reported by Maharashtra in a day, data updated at 8 am showed.

The daily positivity was recorded at 0.09 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was 0.10 per cent, as per ministry data.

India's active caseload declined by 52 in a day and now comprises 0.01 per cent of the total infections. The national COVID-19 recovery rate has increased to 98.80 per cent, according to the health ministry website.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,47,775, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.16 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive.

Earlier, a senior health official told PTI that two American tourists, who visited the Taj Mahal on January 10, have tested COVID-19 positive. Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of Agra, Dr Arun Srivastava, said on Thursday that the two American tourists were part of a group that came here from Varanasi and was staying at a hotel. The samples of the tourists have been sent for genome sequencing in Lucknow.

Meanwhile, no COVID-19 case or death was reported in Chhattisgarh on Thursday, which kept the tally and toll unchanged at 11,77,760 and 14,146, respectively, a health official said. There was no rise in the recovery count either, which stood at 11,63,613, leaving the state with one active case, he added.

On 12 January, the Central drug regulatory authority Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) recommended market authorisation for Serum Institute of India's Covid vaccine Covovax as a heterologous booster dose for those who have already taken two doses of Covishield or Covaxin.

Earlier, DCGI had approved Covovax for restricted use in emergency situations in adults on December 28, 2021, for age between 12-17 on March 9, 2022, and for children under 7- 11 years on 28th June 2022 subject to certain conditions.

Covovax is manufactured through technology transfer from Novavax. The European Medicines Agency has approved it for conditional marketing authorization.

It was granted an emergency-use listing by the World Health Organization (WHO) on December 17, 2021.

Recently, Bharat Biotech's nasal Covid vaccine for adults above 18-year-old had been approved by the Government of India and will be used as a heterologous booster dose. The vaccine will be available in private hospitals.

(With inputs from agencies)