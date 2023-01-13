India logs 174 Covid cases in 24 hrs; active caseload declines by 2,257

Earlier, a senior health official told PTI that two American tourists, who visited the Taj Mahal on January 10, have tested COVID-19 positive. Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of Agra, Dr Arun Srivastava, said on Thursday that the two American tourists were part of a group that came here from Varanasi and was staying at a hotel. The samples of the tourists have been sent for genome sequencing in Lucknow.