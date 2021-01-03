India logs 18,177 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours, tally at 1.03 crore

India on Sunday recorded 18,177 fresh cases of coronavirus in a span of 24 hours, taking the total number of positive cases in the country to 1,03,23,965, according to the health update by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

With this, the total number of active cases in the country now stands at 2,47,220.

As many as 217 Covid-19 patients succumbed to the infection in a day, taking the death toll in India to 1,49,435.

Meanwhile, out of the total positive cases, there are 99,27,310 recovered cases in the country with 20,923 fresh recoveries in the last 24 hours, the health ministry said.

So far, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has tested 9,58,125 samples for Covid-19 on Saturday. The total number of samples tested so far stands at 17,48,99,783, the ICMR informed.

Covid-19 vaccine status in India

Hyderabad-based Bharat BioTech's coronavirus vaccine, Covaxin, has become the second vaccine to secure recommendations for restricted emergency use from a government-appointed expert panel in the country.

The development came a day after the panel made a similar recommendation for Covishield, the vaccine developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca.

An expert panel of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) has recommended Covaxin should be granted restricted emergency use in India.

However, a final decision on whether these two vaccines should be given emergency use approval in the country will be taken by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI).

