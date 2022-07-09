India logs 18,840 fresh coronavirus infections in last 24 hours

India logs 18,840 fresh coronavirus infections in last 24 hours1 min read . 02:26 PM IST
- Under the nationwide covid vaccination drive, more than 198.65 crore vaccine doses have been administered to the people across the country so far
NEW DELHI: India's coronavirus case tally has continued to rise, with over 18,840 fresh infections reported in the last 24 hours, according to data released by the Union health ministry on Saturday. Active caseload now stands at 1,25,028.
NEW DELHI: India's coronavirus case tally has continued to rise, with over 18,840 fresh infections reported in the last 24 hours, according to data released by the Union health ministry on Saturday. Active caseload now stands at 1,25,028.
About 43 deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours.
About 43 deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours.
Since the coronavirus pandemic hit India in 2020, the country has recorded 4,36,04,394 covid cases, with death toll at 525,223.
Since the coronavirus pandemic hit India in 2020, the country has recorded 4,36,04,394 covid cases, with death toll at 525,223.
Delhi's active cases stand at 2,329, while in Maharashtra cases have risen to 18,851. Haryana has 1,918 active cases, Kerala has 28,891, Tamil Nadu has 18,687 and Karnataka has 6,506 active cases as of now.
Delhi's active cases stand at 2,329, while in Maharashtra cases have risen to 18,851. Haryana has 1,918 active cases, Kerala has 28,891, Tamil Nadu has 18,687 and Karnataka has 6,506 active cases as of now.
India's daily positivity rate has risen to 4.14%, while the weekly rate is at 4.09%.
India's daily positivity rate has risen to 4.14%, while the weekly rate is at 4.09%.
In the last 24 hours, more than 16,104 patients recovered from covid.
In the last 24 hours, more than 16,104 patients recovered from covid.
The country has conducted over 86.61 crore covid tests till date, with 4,54,778 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.
The country has conducted over 86.61 crore covid tests till date, with 4,54,778 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.
Under the nationwide covid vaccination drive, more than 198.65 crore vaccine doses have been administered to the people across the country so far.
Under the nationwide covid vaccination drive, more than 198.65 crore vaccine doses have been administered to the people across the country so far.
Meanwhile, the health ministry has directed states and union territories to undertake surveillance of incoming international travellers given the rise in cases.
Meanwhile, the health ministry has directed states and union territories to undertake surveillance of incoming international travellers given the rise in cases.
States and union territories have also been asked to regularly monitor influenza-like illness (lLl) & SARI cases and undertake constant genome sequencing. States have also been asked to step-up vaccination.
States and union territories have also been asked to regularly monitor influenza-like illness (lLl) & SARI cases and undertake constant genome sequencing. States have also been asked to step-up vaccination.