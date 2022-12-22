India logs 185 Covid cases; active cases dip to 3,402

India logs 185 Covid cases; active cases dip to 3,4022 min read . 10:36 AM IST
Amid a surge in Covid-19 cases globally, India has logged 185 new coronavirus infections, Union Health Ministry data updated on 22 December showed. This slight rise in cases comes a day after the country reported 131 infections on Wednesday.
As per the Ministry's data, the active cases has now declined to 3,402 from 3,408. The total tally of Covid cases was recorded at 4.46 crore while the death toll stands at 5,30,681 with one fatality being reported from Delhi in the last 24 hours.
A decrease of six cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,42,432, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.
Under the nationwide vaccination drive, 220.03 crore doses of Covid vaccine doses have been administered in the country so far.
Yesterday, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya reviewed the situation and asked people to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour, including wearing masks in crowded places, and getting vaccinated.
Following the Union Health Ministry's top level meet to review the Covid-19 situation in India, people familiar with the developments have informed that the Indian government has directed to restart random sampling of international passengers for Covid-19 from today, news agency ANI reported.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi too is scheduled to chair a high-level meeting today afternoon to review the Covid-19 situation.
In the last six months, India reported four cases of the BF.7 Omicron sub-variant, which is driving the current surge of infections in China.
BF.7 is a sub-lineage of the Omicron variant BA.5 and has the strongest infection ability since it is highly transmissible, has a shorter incubation period, and has a higher capacity to cause reinfection or infect even those vaccinated.
(With inputs from agencies)
