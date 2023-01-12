India logs 197 fresh Covid cases in 24 hrs

India logs 197 fresh Covid cases in 24 hrs1 min read . 01:02 PM IST
With this, the active cases in the country has now declined to to 2,309
With this, the active cases in the country has now declined to to 2,309
India reported 197 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.
India reported 197 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.
With this, the active cases in the country has now declined to to 2,309. The total tally of Covid cases was recorded at 4.46 crore (4,46,80,583).
With this, the active cases in the country has now declined to to 2,309. The total tally of Covid cases was recorded at 4.46 crore (4,46,80,583).
The overall death toll stands at 5,30,723 with one death reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.
The overall death toll stands at 5,30,723 with one death reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.
The daily positivity was recorded at 0.10 per cent while the Weekly positivity rate was pegged at 0.11 per cent.
The daily positivity was recorded at 0.10 per cent while the Weekly positivity rate was pegged at 0.11 per cent.
Active cases comprise 0.01 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has increased to 98.80 per cent, according to the health ministry website.
Active cases comprise 0.01 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has increased to 98.80 per cent, according to the health ministry website.
A decrease of 33 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.
A decrease of 33 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.
The number of people who have recuperated from the infection surged to 4,41,47,551, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.
The number of people who have recuperated from the infection surged to 4,41,47,551, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.
According to the ministry's website, 220.15 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive.
According to the ministry's website, 220.15 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive.
(With inputs from PTI)
(With inputs from PTI)