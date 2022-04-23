With 2,527 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India's active cases increased to 15,079, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Saturday. Also, the total number of Covid touched 4,30,54,952. The daily positivity rate stands at 0.56%. An increase of 838 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The country also reported 33 fatalities in the last 24 hours that pushed the total number of Covid deaths to 5,22,149. The health ministry said that 5,22,149 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 1,47,831 from Maharashtra, 68,781 from Kerala, 40,057 from Karnataka, 38,025 from Tamil Nadu, 26,164 from Delhi, 23,502 from Uttar Pradesh and 21,200 from West Bengal.

The active cases comprise 0.04 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.75 per cent, the health ministry said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has surged to 4,25,17,724, while the case fatality rate has been recorded at 1.21 per cent.

The cumulative doses administered so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 187.46 crore.