India logs 2,527 new Covid cases; positivity rate at 0.56%

The country also reported 33 fatalities in the last 24 hours that pushed the total number of Covid deaths to 5,22,149. The health ministry said that 5,22,149 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 1,47,831 from Maharashtra, 68,781 from Kerala, 40,057 from Karnataka, 38,025 from Tamil Nadu, 26,164 from Delhi, 23,502 from Uttar Pradesh and 21,200 from West Bengal.