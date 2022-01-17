India added 2,58,089 new coronavirus infections, taking the total tally of Covid-19 cases to 37,380,243, including 8,209 cases of the Omicron variant, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday. The country saw 466 new cases of Omicron variant today --an increase of 6.02% since Sunday.

Experts said it is not possible to undertake genome sequencing of each and every sample, but stressed that this wave is largely being driven by Omicron.

The active cases have increased to 16,56,341 while the death toll has climbed to 4,86,451 with 385 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated. An increase of 1,05,964 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The active cases comprises 4.43 % of the total infections, while the national recovery rate has decreased to 94.27%, the ministry said.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 19.65%, while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 14.41%, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,52,37,461, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.31 per cent.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide Covid vaccination drive has exceeded 156.76 crore.

