India logs 2.71 lakh Covid cases, 314 deaths in 24 hrs; Omicron tally at 7,743

India registered 2,71,202 new Covid infections in a day--its highest daily count in eight months. The overall Covid caseload surged to 37,122,164 on Sunday, which includes 7,743 Omicron variant cases, according to the latest data by the Union Health Ministry on coronavirus. With 1,702 cases of new variant of coronavirus in the past day, India saw a rise of 28.17% in its Omicron tally.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}