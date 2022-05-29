India sees marginal rise in its daily Covid-19 cases on Sunday. The country logged 2,828 new coronavirus infections in a day taking the total caseload to 4,31,53,043, while the active cases rose to 17,087, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday. The Covid-related death toll has climbed to 5,24,586 with 14 fatalities reported in past 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am stated. The active cases comprise 0.04% of the total infections, while the national Covid recovery rate was recorded at 98.74%, the ministry said.

An increase of 779 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.60% and the weekly positivity rate was 0.56%, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,26,11,370, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.22%.

The cumulative vaccine doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 193.28 crore.

Yesterday, the Maharashtra Public Health Department issued an advisory where Covid infections are escalating. The state's health minister Rajesh tope has ordered medical officials to take necessary procedures to stop Covid-19 from spreading.

Maharashtra reported 529 new cases of coronavirus infection, but no deaths from the virus. The day prior, the state had 536 new cases and zero deaths. Mumbai, alone, reported 330 Covid cases on Saturday.

India's daily testing has declined with only 4,74,309 Covid tests were conducted on Saturday, ICMR data revealed.