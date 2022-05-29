India logs 2,828 new coronavirus infections in a day; caseload surges to 4.31 cr

India sees marginal rise in its daily Covid-19 cases on Sunday. The country logged 2,828 new coronavirus infections in a day taking the total caseload to 4,31,53,043, while the active cases rose to 17,087, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday. The Covid-related death toll has climbed to 5,24,586 with 14 fatalities reported in past 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am stated. The active cases comprise 0.04% of the total infections, while the national Covid recovery rate was recorded at 98.74%, the ministry said.

