Home / News / India /  India logs 2,841 Covid cases, 9 death in 24 hrs; active caseload falls to 18,604

India logs 2,841 Covid cases, 9 death in 24 hrs; active caseload falls to 18,604

India on Friday recorded 2,841 new Covid-19 cases, taking the overall tally to 43,116,254.
1 min read . 09:32 AM IST Livemint

  • Covid pandemic in India: A decrease of 463 cases has been recorded in the active caseload. Overall 18,604 Covid active cases have been recorded, which is 0.04% of the total caseload

India on Friday recorded 2,841 new Covid-19 cases, taking the overall tally to 43,116,254, while nine fresh death due to the infection was registered in a day, the Union Health Ministry data showed.

A decrease of 463 cases has been recorded in the active caseload. Overall 18,604 Covid active cases have been recorded, which is 0.04% of the total caseload.

The number of deaths has surged to 5,24,190. The daily positivity rate has declined to 0.58% and the weekly positivity rate dipped to 0.69%, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,25,73,460, while the case fatality rate was 1.22%.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive have exceeded 190.99 crore.

Yesterday Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for reforming the World Health Organisation (WHO) during his address at the second global virtual summit on Covid-19 hosted by US President Joe Biden.

The prime minister also said that WHO must be strengthened to build a more resilient global health security architecture.

Referring to India's handling of the pandemic, Modi said the country's vaccination programme is the largest in the world.

"In India, we adopted a people-centric strategy against the COVID-19 pandemic," he said.

