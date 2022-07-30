Covid-19 cases in India continue to follow an upward trend with the country recording 20,408 fresh infections in the past 24 hours. With this, the overall Covid-19 tally has reached to 4,40,00,138 in the country, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The country's active caseload witnessed a marginal dip from 1,43,988 on Friday to 1,43,384 infections today.

More than 40 Covid-19 patients have succumbed to the viral disease in the last 24 hours, taking the country's death toll to 5,26,312 since the onset of the pandemic.

In India, the daily positivity rate is 5.05% while the weekly positivity rate is 4.92%, the ministry said. So far, 4,33,30,442 crore people have recovered from the coronavirus infection in the country including 20,958 in the past 24 hours. The recovery rate is 98.48% at present.

Under the Covid-19 nationwide vaccination program, a total of 33,87,173 doses were administered in the last 24 hours while more than 203.94 crore vaccine jabs have been inoculated to the eligible beneficiaries in the country so far.

The country has conducted over 87.48 crore covid tests till date whereas 4,04,399 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the central government has provided more than 195.08 crore (1,95,08,40,825) vaccine doses to States or Union Territories, out of which, over 7.09 crore (7,09,34,050) balanced or unutilized jabs are still available with them, the health ministry added.

The central government had reviewed covid-19 situation in 115 districts of nine states showing a surge in covid cases and positivity rate, and flagged concerns regarding low levels of testing and vaccination. It had directed states and union territories to report and monitor district-wise SARI and ILI cases on a daily basis and step-up vaccination.

With an increasing number of covid cases and low uptake of booster doses across India, the union health ministry has also launched a mission mode campaign to provide free-of-cost booster dose to all individuals above 18 years of age at government vaccination centres.