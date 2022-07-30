India logs 20,408 fresh Covid-19 cases in past 24 hours2 min read . Updated: 30 Jul 2022, 10:08 AM IST
The country's active caseload witnessed a marginal dip from 1,43,988 on Friday to 1,43,384 infections today.
Covid-19 cases in India continue to follow an upward trend with the country recording 20,408 fresh infections in the past 24 hours. With this, the overall Covid-19 tally has reached to 4,40,00,138 in the country, according to the Union Health Ministry data.