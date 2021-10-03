India on Sunday reported 22,842 new Covid-19 cases, 25,930 recoveries, and 244 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry data stated. The active case count stood at 2,70,557 which is less than 1% of total cases, currently at 0.80%; Lowest since March 2020, the health ministry informed.

On the other hand, the overall recoveries from Covid infection have climbed to 3,30,94,529. The death toll due to Covid has risen to 4,48,817 which is 1.33% of the total cases.

Of the 22,842 new coronavirus infections, Kerala accounts for 13,217 cases. The state on Saturday eased Covid-19 norms and permitted cinema halls and indoor auditoriums to reopen from October 25. The state government also allowed schools to reopen for classes 1-7, class 10, and class 12 from November 1.

National capital Delhi, which has continued to witness an improved Covid situation, has reopened religious places. However, as per the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) order, a distance of six feet has to be maintained between the devotees inside the places of worship.

Maharashtra logged reported 2,696 new coronavirus infections and 49 fatalities in the past day. The state government has also eased the Covid-19 restriction by allowing the reopening of religious places from October 7. The state government had also announced that physical classes in schools would resume across the state from tomorrow, October 4. Classes 5 to 12 in all the schools in rural areas and Classes 8 to 12 in urban areas would resume from October 5.

India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 90 crore to date. According to data shared by the ministry, of the total number of doses administered, 65,77,50,687 were first jabs and 24,65,09,123 second ones.

Globally, 234,587,335 cases of covid-19 infections have been reported so far. And, a total of 4,797,124 people have died due to the infection. US has reported the highest Covid-19 cases (43,659,080), followed by India (33,791,061). So far, 6,282,866,988 people have been vaccinated against coronavirus around the world, according to data by the John Hopkins University.

