India logs 22,842 new Covid-19 cases, 244 deaths in 24 hrs

Maharashtra logged reported 2,696 new coronavirus infections and 49 fatalities in the past day. The state government has also eased the Covid-19 restriction by allowing the reopening of religious places from October 7. The state government had also announced that physical classes in schools would resume across the state from tomorrow, October 4. Classes 5 to 12 in all the schools in rural areas and Classes 8 to 12 in urban areas would resume from October 5.