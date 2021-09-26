India has reported a surge in its active Covid-19 cases and deaths on Sunday, as per the latest data by the Union ministry of health. India saw a rise of 2,034 active cases in a day. At present, India's active case count stands at 3,03,476, which is 0.90% of the total caseload.

In the past day, a total of 260 patients died due to coronavirus in the country. The death toll due to Covid-19 has increased to 4,46,918--1.33% of the total caseload.

However, India saw a marginal decline in new Covid cases. The country added 28,326 new cases of coronavirus. The cumulative Covid-19 caseload of India has climbed to 3.36 crore as of September 26. In the past day, 26,032 people have recovered, and overall 3,29,02,351 have been recuperated so far, the ministry data added.

India's weekly positivity rate is at 1.98% which is less than 3% for the last 93 days. And, the daily positivity rate is at 1.90%--less than 3% for the last 27 days.

In a landmark achievement, India's Covid-19 vaccination coverage has crossed the 85 crore landmark milestone (85,54,78,279) on Saturday with Uttar Pradesh completing 10-crore vaccine doses. Cumulatively, 63,04,33,142 first doses have been administered. While 22,50,45,137 of the second dose has been administered to date.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his speech at the 76th United Nations General Assembly session, said India has developed the world's first DNA vaccine against COVID-19, which can be administered to all people above the age of 12 years.

Last month, the Drugs Controller General of India gave Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA) to Zydus Cadila's indigenously developed needle-free COVID-19 vaccine, ZyCoV-D, which is to be administered to beneficiaries in the age group of 12-18 years in the country.

He also said that an mRNA vaccine is in its late stages of development. Scientists in India are also engaged in the development of a nasal vaccine for Corona.

Mourning the loss of lives lost due to the global coronavirus pandemic, PM Modi reiterated India's commitment to start giving vaccines to needy persons in other countries. India had stopped the export of COVID-19 vaccines after the second wave of the pandemic hit the country hard in April this year.

On September 27, India will resume the export of surplus Covid-19 vaccines in the fourth quarter of 2021 under the ''Vaccine Maitri'' programme and to meet its commitment to the COVAX global pool.

