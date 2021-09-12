India logs 28,591 new Covid cases, 338 deaths; active cases decline by 6,595

India logs 28,591 Covid-19 cases and 338 deaths due 24 hours after day two of the Ganesh festival in the country, as per the data by the union health ministry.

While the Covid-related death toll has surged to 4,42,655. A total of 3,24,09,345 Covid positive patients have recovered, so far, taking the recovery rate to 97.49%.

India's active cases stand at 3,84,921, with Kerala accounting for the highest count, followed by Maharashtra. The active case count is 1.18% of the total Covid-19 cases.

Currently, Kerala has a total of 2,38,201 active cases while Maharashtra has 49,796.

In the last 24 hours, the active cases have decreased by 6,595, the data added.

The decline could be because of lower testing in the past day. As per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the daily Covid-19 testing in the country has declined for the second consecutive day.

Yesterday, only 15.92 lakh tests were conducted while on 10 September, 17.87 lakh Covid tests were conducted. The number of tests on 9 September stood at 18.17 lakh.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra health officials have warned that the state might see a surge in Covid-19 cases after 10-day of the Ganesh festival as people violate Covid norms during the festive time.

They have said the state would see a similar kind of Covid wave-like Kerala witnessed after the Onam festival which happened last month.

However, Kerala saw an improvement in its daily Covid-19 cases on Saturday. The state reported 20,487 cases after a span of three weeks. Besides Maharashtra also reported 3,075 new coronavirus infections and 35 Covid-related deaths. The low coincided with low testing on Friday.

Other states, such as Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan have also seen improvement in their daily Covid case count for the past month.

Meanwhile, the Centre has urged people not to be complacent and follow Covid-19 protocols as the festive season has kicked off in the country.

