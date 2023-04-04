India logs 3,038 Covid cases in 24 hours

India logs 3,038 Covid cases in 24 hours1 min read . 11:31 AM IST
Covid-19 update: India's active caseload stands at 21,179.
Covid-19 update: India's active caseload stands at 21,179.
India has reported 3,038 fresh Covid cases in the past 24 hours, taking the active caseload to 21,179, according to the union health ministry data updated on Tuesday, March 4, 2023.
India has reported 3,038 fresh Covid cases in the past 24 hours, taking the active caseload to 21,179, according to the union health ministry data updated on Tuesday, March 4, 2023.
A top epidemiologist cautioned that coronavirus infections in India are doubling every 4-5 days, indicating that the pandemic is still far from being under control despite the return of near-normalcy across society and the economy.
A top epidemiologist cautioned that coronavirus infections in India are doubling every 4-5 days, indicating that the pandemic is still far from being under control despite the return of near-normalcy across society and the economy.
The Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium identifies Omicron subvariant XBB.1.16 as the leading variant in India, making up 60% of cases.
The Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium identifies Omicron subvariant XBB.1.16 as the leading variant in India, making up 60% of cases.
A member of the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG), the laboratory consortium, said that 25-30% of cases are of other sub-lineages of the XBB variant only, The Economic Times reported.
A member of the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG), the laboratory consortium, said that 25-30% of cases are of other sub-lineages of the XBB variant only, The Economic Times reported.
The member of the SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium noted that the deaths and hospitalizations related to the newly detected Omicron sub-variant XBB.1.16 have been seen in people with co-morbidities.
The member of the SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium noted that the deaths and hospitalizations related to the newly detected Omicron sub-variant XBB.1.16 have been seen in people with co-morbidities.
Many are worried whether we are likely to witness a fourth Covid wave and, if yes, do we need a fourth Covid dose. The health ministry has urged states and union territories to use a risk assessment-based strategy to stop and contain the virus.
Many are worried whether we are likely to witness a fourth Covid wave and, if yes, do we need a fourth Covid dose. The health ministry has urged states and union territories to use a risk assessment-based strategy to stop and contain the virus.
Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday said that Omicron's sub-variant which is circulating in the country has not led to the increase in hospitalisations and there is no need to worry.
Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday said that Omicron's sub-variant which is circulating in the country has not led to the increase in hospitalisations and there is no need to worry.
Amid spike in Covid-19 and influenza cases in Maharashtra, the Satara district administration has even made wearing of mask compulsory for employees and officials working in government and semi-government offices, colleges, and banks.
Amid spike in Covid-19 and influenza cases in Maharashtra, the Satara district administration has even made wearing of mask compulsory for employees and officials working in government and semi-government offices, colleges, and banks.
"The citizens have also been appealed to use masks, maintain social distancing and hygiene at crowded places like weekly markets, bus stands, fairs, congregations, and weddings," the administration said.
"The citizens have also been appealed to use masks, maintain social distancing and hygiene at crowded places like weekly markets, bus stands, fairs, congregations, and weddings," the administration said.
Maharashtra on Monday reported 248 fresh coronavirus cases and a single casualty which raised the tally of infections to 81,45,590 and the death toll to 1,48,445, as per the state health department.
Maharashtra on Monday reported 248 fresh coronavirus cases and a single casualty which raised the tally of infections to 81,45,590 and the death toll to 1,48,445, as per the state health department.