India logs 3,962 fresh Covid-19 cases, active cases dip to 36,244

India recorded 3,962 fresh cases of Covid-19 in the previous 24 hours, raising the total number of confirmed cases to 44,960,678.
According to the data released by the union health ministry, revealed that the number of active cases has decreased to 36,244, which accounts for 0.08 per cent of the overall infections.
On Wednesday, India reported 3,720 new Covid-19 cases, which is slightly higher than the previous day. The total number of Covid cases in India stands at 44,956,716, according to data.
The death toll due to Covid has risen to 5,31,606, with an additional 15 fatalities, including seven reported by Kerala.
The fatality rate is currently at 1.18 per cent. The national recovery rate is at 98.73 per cent, with a total of 4,43,92,828 people having recovered from the disease.
The data from the health ministry shows that the total number of Covid vaccine doses administered in India has reached 220.66 crore.
The data from the health ministry shows that the total number of Covid vaccine doses administered in India has reached 220.66 crore.