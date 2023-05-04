Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper Subscribe
Home / News / India /  India logs 3,962 fresh Covid-19 cases, active cases dip to 36,244

India logs 3,962 fresh Covid-19 cases, active cases dip to 36,244

1 min read . 11:15 AM IST Livemint
A child cries while a health worker taking the antigen test for COVID 19

The number of active cases has decreased to 36,244, which accounts for 0.08 per cent of the overall infections.

India recorded 3,962 fresh cases of Covid-19 in the previous 24 hours, raising the total number of confirmed cases to 44,960,678.

India recorded 3,962 fresh cases of Covid-19 in the previous 24 hours, raising the total number of confirmed cases to 44,960,678.

According to the data released by the union health ministry, revealed that the number of active cases has decreased to 36,244, which accounts for 0.08 per cent of the overall infections.

According to the data released by the union health ministry, revealed that the number of active cases has decreased to 36,244, which accounts for 0.08 per cent of the overall infections.

On Wednesday, India reported 3,720 new Covid-19 cases, which is slightly higher than the previous day. The total number of Covid cases in India stands at 44,956,716, according to data.

On Wednesday, India reported 3,720 new Covid-19 cases, which is slightly higher than the previous day. The total number of Covid cases in India stands at 44,956,716, according to data.

The death toll due to Covid has risen to 5,31,606, with an additional 15 fatalities, including seven reported by Kerala.

The death toll due to Covid has risen to 5,31,606, with an additional 15 fatalities, including seven reported by Kerala.

The fatality rate is currently at 1.18 per cent. The national recovery rate is at 98.73 per cent, with a total of 4,43,92,828 people having recovered from the disease.

The fatality rate is currently at 1.18 per cent. The national recovery rate is at 98.73 per cent, with a total of 4,43,92,828 people having recovered from the disease.

The data from the health ministry shows that the total number of Covid vaccine doses administered in India has reached 220.66 crore.

The data from the health ministry shows that the total number of Covid vaccine doses administered in India has reached 220.66 crore.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.