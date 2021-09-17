India has reported 34,403 new Covid positive cases and 320 deaths in 24 hours. The active case count has increased to 3,39,056 on Friday, as per the health ministry data. The death toll due to coronavirus has climbed to 4,44,248 while the total number of recoveries have surged to 3,25,98,424. A reduction of 3,867 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours, the data showed.