India logged 5,076 new covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours, the Union health ministry said in an update on Sunday. The country’s active caseload declined to 47,945, with total reported cases, since the onset of the pandemic in early 2020.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.58% and the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 1.72%, according to the health ministry.

A total of 3,20,784 tests were conducted in the last 24 hour, with the total number of test conducted so far is 88.94 crore.

The data shows that 5,970 recoveries were recorded in a span of 24 hours, taking the cumulative recoveries to 4,39,19,264. The recovery rate currently stands at 98.71%.

The death toll climbed to 5,28,150 with 11 fatalities which includes four deaths reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

Under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive, 214.95 crore doses of Covid vaccines have been administered in the country so far of which 94.50 crore are second dose and 18.07 crore are precaution dose.

Speaking about vaccine availability, more than 202.53 crore (2,02,53,52,325) vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far through Government of India free of cost channel and through direct state procurement category. It further said that more than 4.66 crore (4,66,55,930) balance and unutilized vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs to be administered.

Meanwhile, India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4, three crore on June 23 last year and four crore on January 25 this year.