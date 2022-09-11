India logs 5,076 Covid-19 cases, 11 deaths in a day2 min read . Updated: 11 Sep 2022, 09:35 AM IST
Covid-19: The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.58% and the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 1.72%.
India logged 5,076 new covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours, the Union health ministry said in an update on Sunday. The country’s active caseload declined to 47,945, with total reported cases, since the onset of the pandemic in early 2020.