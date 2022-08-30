India logs 5,439 Covid-19 infections today, active cases drop below 70k mark

India on Tuesday witnessed a huge decline in daily Covid-19 cases with the country recording 5,439 new infections in the span of 24 hours, according to Union Health Ministry data.
India on Tuesday witnessed a huge decline in daily Covid-19 cases with the country recording 5,439 new infections in the span of 24 hours, according to Union Health Ministry data. The country's active caseload dropped below 70,000-mark, that is, 65,732 active cases at present.
The daily positivity rate stands at 1.70%, while the weekly positivity rate is 2.64%. The country's active caseload accounts for 0.15% of India's cumulative cases since the onset of global pandemic.
In the last 24 hours, a total of 22,031 people recovered from covid, with total recoveries so far since the onset of covid at more than 4,38,25,024. The recovery rate is 98.66%, the health ministry stated.
The country has conducted over 88.55 crore covid tests till date, with 3,20,418 done in the last 24 hours.
Under the covid vaccination drive, more than 212.17 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far, of which 26,36,224 doses were administered in the span of 24 hours.
So far, the central government has provided more than 201.32 crore (2,01,32,02,325) Covid-19 vaccine doses to the States/Union Territories, out of which, 5.89 crore (5,89,75,860) unutilized doses are still available with them, the ministry added.
On Monday, Delhi has witnessed an active caseload of 2,605, Maharashtra has 11,679 cases, Haryana has recorded 2,300 cases, Punjab has reported 17,678 cases while Kerala has reported more than 8,551 covid cases at present. Tamil Nadu has 5,268 active cases; Karnataka has reported 7,859 active cases so far.
India's COVID-19 infection tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5, 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and the one-crore mark on December 19, 2020.
The country crossed the grim milestones of two crore cases on May 4, 2021, three crore on June 23, 2021 and four crore on January 25 this year.
All states/UTs have been asked to continue monitoring lnfluenza-like illness (lLl) & SARI cases in all hospitals on a regular basis and constant genome sequencing. The states have also been asked continue with vaccination of all eligible people.
