India logs 5,554 Covid-19 infections, active cases decline to 48k

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.47% and the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 1.80%, according to the health ministry.
A total of 3,76,855 tests were conducted in the last 24 hour, with the total number of test conducted so far is 88.90 crore.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
India lodged 5,554 new covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours, the Union health ministry said in an update on Saturday. The country’s active caseload declined to 48,850, with total reported cases, since the onset of the pandemic in early 2020.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
India lodged 5,554 new covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours, the Union health ministry said in an update on Saturday. The country’s active caseload declined to 48,850, with total reported cases, since the onset of the pandemic in early 2020.
The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.47% and the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 1.80%, according to the health ministry.
The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.47% and the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 1.80%, according to the health ministry.
A total of 3,76,855 tests were conducted in the last 24 hour, with the total number of test conducted so far is 88.90 crore.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
A total of 3,76,855 tests were conducted in the last 24 hour, with the total number of test conducted so far is 88.90 crore.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The data shows that 6,322 recoveries were recorded in a span of 24 hours, taking the cumulative recoveries to 4,39,13,294. The recovery rate currently stands at 98.7%.
The data shows that 6,322 recoveries were recorded in a span of 24 hours, taking the cumulative recoveries to 4,39,13,294. The recovery rate currently stands at 98.7%.
The death toll climbed to 5,28,139 with 18 fresh fatalities, which included two deaths reconciled by Kerala, data updated by the ministry at 8 am stated.
The death toll climbed to 5,28,139 with 18 fresh fatalities, which included two deaths reconciled by Kerala, data updated by the ministry at 8 am stated.
Under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive, 214.77 crore doses of Covid vaccines have been administered in the country so far of which 94.48 crore are second dose and 17.92 crore are precaution dose.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive, 214.77 crore doses of Covid vaccines have been administered in the country so far of which 94.48 crore are second dose and 17.92 crore are precaution dose.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Speaking about vaccine availability, more than 202.43 crore (2,02,43,47,325) vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far through Government of India free of cost channel and through direct state procurement category. It further said that more than 4.77 crore (4,77,33,880) balance and unutilized vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs to be administered.
Speaking about vaccine availability, more than 202.43 crore (2,02,43,47,325) vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far through Government of India free of cost channel and through direct state procurement category. It further said that more than 4.77 crore (4,77,33,880) balance and unutilized vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs to be administered.
The Center had given emergency approval to the world’s second covid-19 vaccine that can be delivered as nasal drops on September. The vaccine was jointly developed by Covaxin-maker Bharat Biotech and Washington University St. Louis.
The Center had given emergency approval to the world’s second covid-19 vaccine that can be delivered as nasal drops on September. The vaccine was jointly developed by Covaxin-maker Bharat Biotech and Washington University St. Louis.