Home / News / India /  India logs 5,554 Covid-19 infections, active cases decline to 48k

India logs 5,554 Covid-19 infections, active cases decline to 48k

India lodged 5,554 new covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours. (HT)
2 min read . 10:02 AM ISTLivemint

  • The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.47% and the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 1.80%, according to the health ministry.
  • A total of 3,76,855 tests were conducted in the last 24 hour, with the total number of test conducted so far is 88.90 crore.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

India lodged 5,554 new covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours, the Union health ministry said in an update on Saturday. The country’s active caseload declined to 48,850, with total reported cases, since the onset of the pandemic in early 2020.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.47% and the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 1.80%, according to the health ministry.

A total of 3,76,855 tests were conducted in the last 24 hour, with the total number of test conducted so far is 88.90 crore.

The data shows that 6,322 recoveries were recorded in a span of 24 hours, taking the cumulative recoveries to 4,39,13,294. The recovery rate currently stands at 98.7%. 

The death toll climbed to 5,28,139 with 18 fresh fatalities, which included two deaths reconciled by Kerala, data updated by the ministry at 8 am stated.

Under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive, 214.77 crore doses of Covid vaccines have been administered in the country so far of which 94.48 crore are second dose and 17.92 crore are precaution dose.

Speaking about vaccine availability, more than 202.43 crore (2,02,43,47,325) vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far through Government of India free of cost channel and through direct state procurement category. It further said that more than 4.77 crore (4,77,33,880) balance and unutilized vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs to be administered.

The Center had given emergency approval to the world’s second covid-19 vaccine that can be delivered as nasal drops on September. The vaccine was jointly developed by Covaxin-maker Bharat Biotech and Washington University St. Louis.

Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) V.G. Somani approved restricted emergency use of the vaccine iNCOVACC (BBV154) for primary two-dose schedule for people above 18 years of age.

Meanwhile, India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4, three crore on June 23 last year and four crore on January 25 this year.

