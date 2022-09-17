India logs 5,747 Covid-19 cases, 29 deaths in a day

India reported 5,747 fresh Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, according to an update by the Union health ministry on Saturday. As a result, active cases currently stand at 46,848.
India reported 5,747 fresh Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, according to an update by the Union health ministry on Saturday. As a result, active cases currently stand at 46,848.
The active caseload comprise 0.11 per cent of the total infections. An increase of 100 cases was recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. Yesterday, the country had 46,748 active cases.
The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.69% while the weekly positivity rate was at 1.74%.
The country conducted 3,40,211 Covid tests in the last 24 hours, with the total number of tests conducted so far at 89.12 crore.
The data shows that 5,618 recoveries were recorded in the last 24 hours, taking the tally of recoveries so far since the onset of the pandemic in early 2020 to 4,39,53,374. The recovery rate currently stands at 98.71%.
The death toll climbed to 5,28,302 with 29 fatalities, which include 13 deaths reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated. The case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.
Under the nationwide vaccination drive, India’s cumulative vaccination coverage has exceeded 216.41 crore. Of all the doses administered, 94.64 crore were second doses and 19.35 crore precautionary.
Meanwhile, more than 203.03 crore (2,03,03,52,325) vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far through Government of India free of cost channel and through direct state procurement category.