India logs 6,298 fresh Covid-19 cases, positivity rate below 2%

India has reported 6,298 fresh Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, according to an update by the Union health ministry on Friday.
The country saw a rise in infections on Wednesday with 5,108 Covid cases after it reported 4,369 Covid-19 cases on Tuesday.
As per the ministry data, the active cases in the country also saw a rise with caseload at 46,748 from the earlier 45,749. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.89 percent while the weekly positivity rate stands at 1.70 percent.
India conducted 3,33,964 Covid tests in the last 24 hours, with the total number of tests conducted so far at 89.09 crore.
The data shows that 5,916 recoveries were recorded in a span of 24 hours, taking total recoveries to 4,39,47,756. The recovery rate currently stands at 98.71 percent.
Under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive, the country's cumulative vaccination coverage has exceeded 216.17 crore. Of these doses, 94.62 crore second dose and 19.14 crore are precaution dose. 31,09,550 doses were administered in the last 24 hours, it said.
Meanwhile, more than 202.97 crore (2,02,97,06,325) vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far through Government of India free of cost channel and through direct state procurement category.
As per the Ministry, more than 3.94 crore (3,94,02,820) balance and unutilized Covid vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs to be administered.
