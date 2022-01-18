India logged 682 new cases of Omicron, taking the total tally of such infections to 8,891 across 29 states and UTs so far, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

Maharashtra recorded the maximum number of 1,860 cases. As per the Maharashtra's health bulletin, 122 new Omicron cases came into light yesterday. A total of 959 patients infected with the highly transmissible variant have already recovered in the state.

A total of 2,38,018 new coronavirus infections were reported in a day while the active cases increased to 17,36,628, according to the data updated at 8 am.

The death toll climbed to 4,86,761 with 310 fresh fatalities, the data stated. The active cases comprise 4.62% of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate decreased to 94.09%, the ministry said. An increase of 80,287 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!