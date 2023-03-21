India logs 699 Covid cases, 2 deaths in one day, govt monitoring new variant2 min read . Updated: 21 Mar 2023, 10:37 PM IST
India is witnessed a sudden surge of Covid-19 cases in past few days and health experts are pointing at a new variant
India recorded 699 cases and 2 deaths from the Covid-19 virus on Tuesday as the total number of active cases reached 6,559, according to the press release by Union Health Ministry. One death was reported from Delhi, while another was reported from the state of Maharashtra.
