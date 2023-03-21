India logs 699 Covid cases, 2 deaths in one day, govt monitoring new variant

The situation in the national capital is also concerning with the test positivity rate touching 5.83% on Tuesday. The union territory has reported one death and 83 fresh cases of the Covid-19 virus. "During the last 24 hours, 1423 swab samples were tested for Covid in Delhi and 83 new cases have been reported. A total of 21 patients were also deemed to have recovered today," a health official told the news agency ANI.