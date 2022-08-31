India logs 7,231 Covid-19 infections today, active cases below 65k

However, the Central government is still concerned over low coverage of booster dose despite making it free for all the eligible population. Nearly 12% coverage is being reported in the 18-59 years of age group with the target population of over 77.10 crore while 35% people above 60 years of age including healthcare and frontline workers have received the booster jabs with a target population of 16.80 crore, two senior health ministry officials said on Tuesday.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}