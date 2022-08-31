India logs 7,231 Covid-19 infections today, active cases below 65k

The daily positivity rate stands at 2.05%, while the weekly positivity rate is 2.55%. The country's active caseload accounts for 0.15% of India's cumulative cases since the onset of global pandemic.
India on Wednesday reported 7,231 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the active caseload below 65,000-mark, according to the Union Health Ministry data. Currently, the country has 64,667 active cases.
In the last 24 hours, a total of 10,828 people recovered from covid, with total recoveries so far since the onset of covid at more than 4,38,35,852. The recovery rate is 98.67%, the health ministry stated.
The country has conducted over 88.58 crore covid tests till date, with 3,52,166 done in the last 24 hours.
Under the covid vaccination drive, more than 212.39 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far, of which 22,50,854 doses were administered in the span of 24 hours.
However, the Central government is still concerned over low coverage of booster dose despite making it free for all the eligible population. Nearly 12% coverage is being reported in the 18-59 years of age group with the target population of over 77.10 crore while 35% people above 60 years of age including healthcare and frontline workers have received the booster jabs with a target population of 16.80 crore, two senior health ministry officials said on Tuesday.
The total coverage of precaution dose is around 15.66 crore with India’s cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage exceeding to over 212.17 crore doses.
India's COVID-19 infection tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5, 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and the one-crore mark on December 19, 2020.
The country crossed the grim milestones of two crore cases on May 4, 2021, three crore on June 23, 2021 and four crore on January 25 this year.
All states/UTs have been asked to continue monitoring lnfluenza-like illness (lLl) & SARI cases in all hospitals on a regular basis and constant genome sequencing. The states have also been asked continue with vaccination of all eligible people.
