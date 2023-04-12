India recorded 7,830 new coronavirus infections, sharp jump from yesterday. According to the Union Health Ministry data updated today, the active cases increased to 40,215, . Yesterday, the country recorded a marginal decrease in daily Covid-19 cases at 5,676 compared to the previous day. On Monday, a total of 5,880 cases were reported.

The death toll due to the disease has increased to 5,31,016 with 16 new fatalities being reported, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases now comprise 0.09 per cent of the total infections and the national Covid-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.72 per cent, the data updated at 8 am on Wednesday stated.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,42,04,771 and the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

Amid the spike in Covid cases in Delhi, the Supreme Court has called for observing preventive measures including wearing of masks, frequent use of hand sanitizers and maintaining physical distancing norms in the apex court.

Delhi logs 980 fresh COVID-19 cases on Tuesday

Delhi logged 980 fresh COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, highest since August 20, with a positivity rate of 25.98 per cent, meaning one in every four people tested returned a positive result, according to data shared by the city government's health department.

Two-day nationwide COVID-19 mock drill concludes

A two-day COVID-19 mock drill was conducted successfully at 35 States and union territories across 724 districts, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed on Tuesday.

The Ministry stated in the release, "Amidst a gradual spike in COVID-19 cases in several states, the Union Health Ministry had written to States and UTs on March 28, 2023, to conduct mock drills on April 10 and 11 across all health facilities, including COVID dedicated healthcare facilities to evaluate their level of preparedness, in terms of equipment, procedure and manpower".