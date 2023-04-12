India logs 7,830 new Covid cases, active infections cross 40,000-mark2 min read . Updated: 12 Apr 2023, 10:15 AM IST
- According to the Union Health Ministry, India recorded 7,830 new coronavirus infections
India recorded 7,830 new coronavirus infections, sharp jump from yesterday. According to the Union Health Ministry data updated today, the active cases increased to 40,215, . Yesterday, the country recorded a marginal decrease in daily Covid-19 cases at 5,676 compared to the previous day. On Monday, a total of 5,880 cases were reported.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×