After witnessing a significant drop in daily COVID number yesterday, India today saw a sharp jump in daily cases. On Wednesday, the country reported 8,439 new COVID-19 cases as compared to 6,822 logged yesterday.

With today's count, the total tally has been pushed to 3,46,56,822, while the active cases account for 93,733, lowest in 555 days, Union Health Ministry said.

Meanwhile, 195 deaths in the last 24 hours took the death toll to 4,73,952. A total of 9,525 discharges in the same time span pushed the recovery total to 3,40,89,137.

The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been recorded below 10,000 for 12 straight days and less than 50,000 for 164 consecutive days now.

The active cases count has declined to 93,733, comprising 0.27 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020. The national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.36 per cent, the highest since March 2020, the ministry said.

A decrease of 1,281 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours, the data showed.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.70 per cent. It has been less than two per cent for the last 65 days.

The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 0.76 per cent. This has been below one per cent for the last 24 days, according to the health ministry.

So far 129.5 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the country.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

