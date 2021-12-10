With 8,503 new COVID cases recorded in the last 24 hours, India's total tally has been pushed to 3,46,74,744 and the active cases in the country stands at 94,943, Union health ministry informed.

Active cases account for less than 1% of total cases, currently at 0.27%, lowest since March 2020. Recovery rate currently is at 98.36%, highest since March 2020.

Meanwhile, 7,678 recoveries in the last 24 hours pushed the total recoveries to 3,41,05,066. A total of 624 fatalities pushes death toll to 4,74,735.

Daily positivity rate (0.66%) is less than 2% for last 67 days, while weekly Positivity Rate (0.72%) less than 1% for last 26 days

As many as 131.18 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far in the country under Nationwide Vaccination Drive.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

