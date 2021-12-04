India on Saturday reported 8,603 new COVID cases that pushed the total tally to 34624360 and active caseload to 99,974, the Union Health Ministry said today morning.

The daily rise in coronavirus infections has been less than 50,000 for 160 consecutive days now.

The active cases have declined to 99,974, comprising 0.29 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020, the health ministry said adding, “Active cases account for less than 1% of total cases, currently at 0.29%, lowest since March 2020."

With 415 fatalities in 24 hours, the death tool reached 470530. A total 8,190 recoveries in the same time span increased the total recoveries to 3,40,53,856. Recovery Rate currently at 98.35%.

As many as 126.53 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far in the country under Nationwide Vaccination Drive.

Daily positivity rate (0.69%) is less than 2% for last 61 days, while Weekly Positivity Rate is (0.81%) less than 1% for last 20 days, ministry said.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

