As many as 8,954 new COVID cases have been reported from India in the last 24 hours and with that the total caseload in the country reached 3,45,96,776, the Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

Currently, there are 99,023 active cases in the country, ministry said, adding, “India's active caseload is less than a lakh after 547 days." Active cases account for less than 1% of total cases, currently at 0.29%, lowest since March 2020.

The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been below 20,000 for 54 straight days and less than 50,000 daily new cases have been reported for 156 consecutive days now.

Meanwhile, 267 fatalities in the last 24 hours pushed the death toll to 4,69,247. Of the 267 new fatalities, 177 are from Kerala and 35 from Maharashtra.

A total of 4,69,247 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 1,40,997 from Maharashtra, 40,132 from Kerala, 38,211 from Karnataka, 36,481 from Tamil Nadu, 25,098 from Delhi, 22,911 from Uttar Pradesh and 19,486 from West Bengal.

In the same time span, 10,207 discharges took the total recoveries to 3,40,28,506. “Recovery Rate is currently at 98.36%, highest since March 2020," the ministry stated in the release.

Daily positivity rate is at 0.81%, less than 2% for last 58 days, while weekly positivity rate is at 0.84%, less than 1% for last 17 days.

A total of 124.10 crore vaccine doses have been administered in the country so far under the Nationwide Vaccination Drive.

The COVID-19 tally in India had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It breached the 60 lakh mark on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.