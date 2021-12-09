For the second day in a row, India on Thursday saw a surge in daily COVID-19 cases after a sharp drop on Tuesday. Today, as many as 9,419 new cases were logged in India and with that the active tally rose to 94,742, the Union Health Ministry said.

On Wednesday, 8,439 new cases were reported, while 6,822 cases were logged the day before.

A total of 159 deaths today pushed the total toll to 4,74,111, while 8,251 recoveries took the total to 3,40,97,388.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

So far, 130.39 crore vaccine doses have been administered in the country.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.