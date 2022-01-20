With 317,532 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 38,218,773, which includes 9,287 cases of the Omicron variant, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

The active cases have increased to 1,924,051. The active cases stood at 18,95,520 on May 31 last year.

The death toll has climbed to 4,87,693 with 491 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

There has been a 3.63% per cent increase in Omicron cases since Wednesday, the ministry said.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 16.41 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 16.06 per cent, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,58,07,029, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.29 per cent.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 159.67 crore.

Experts said it is not possible to undertake genome sequencing of each and every sample but stressed that the current wave is largely being driven by the Omicron variant.

The active cases comprise 4.83 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has decreased to 93.88 per cent, the ministry said.

An increase of 93,051 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.