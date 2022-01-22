India logs more than 3.37 lakh new Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours, daily positivity rate at 17.22%1 min read . 09:19 AM IST
- The active cases have increased to 21,13,365, while the death toll has climbed to 48,88,84 with 488 fresh fatalities
India added 3,37,704 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 38,903,731 which includes 10,050 cases of the Omicron variant, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Saturday.
The active cases have increased to 21,13,365, while the death toll has climbed to 48,88,84 with 488 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.
There has been a 3.69 per cent increase in Omicron cases since Friday, the ministry said.
The active cases comprise 5.43 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has decreased to 93.31 per cent, the ministry said.
An increase of 94,540 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.
The daily positivity rate was recorded at 17.22 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 16.65 per cent, according to the health ministry.
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 36,30,14,82, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.26 per cent.
The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 161.16 crore.
India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.
India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.
