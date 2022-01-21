India logged 3,47,254 new coronavirus infections, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 38,566,027 which includes 9,692 cases of the Omicron variant, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

The active cases rose to 20,18,825 while the death toll climbed to 48,83,96 with 703 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

There has been a 4.36 per cent increase in Omicron cases since Thursday, the ministry said.

Experts said it is not possible to undertake genome sequencing of each and every sample but stressed that the current wave is largely being driven by Omicron.

The active cases comprise 5.23 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate is at 93.50 per cent, the ministry said.

An increase of 94,774 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The country had reported 3,11,170 cases in a single day on May 15 last year.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 17.94 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 16.56 per cent, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,60,58,806, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.27 per cent.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 160.43 crore.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

