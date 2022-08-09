For the third consecutive day, Covid-19 cases in India witnessed a downward journey on Tuesday with the country logging 12,751 new infections in the past 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry data. With this, the country's active caseload currently stands at 1,31,807.

On Monday, India recorded 16,167 new Covid-19 cases, while the country had more than 18,000 infections on Sunday and over 19,000 cases on Saturday.

The data shows that a total of 16,412 people recovered from the coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours, taking the country's cumulative recoveries to 4,35,16,071. The recovery rate remains consistent at 98.51%.

In India, the daily positivity rate is 3.50%, while the weekly positivity rate is 4.69%. The country has conducted over 87.85 crore covid tests till date whereas 3,63,855 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

Under the Covid-19 nationwide vaccination program, a total of 31,95,034 doses were administered in the last 24 hours while more than 206.88 crore vaccine jabs have been inoculated to the eligible beneficiaries in the country so far.

Meanwhile, the central government has provided more than 198.01 crore (1,98,01,11,075) vaccine doses to States or Union Territories, out of which, over 7.18 crore (7,18,16,770) balanced or unutilized jabs are still available with them, the health ministry added.

Last week, the Union government has directed seven states -- Delhi, Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Odisha, Tamil Nadu & Telangana-- reporting surge in covid cases to continue to monitor the spread of the infection and advised them to increase the pace of vaccination for all eligible population.

ln view of some changes in symptoms and clinical manifestation of the disease, states have been asked to monitor and report district wise lnfluenza-like illness (lLl) & SARI cases in all health facilities as per the guidelines, on a regular basis for detecting early warning signals of the spread of infection.

The health experts have recommended various measures to mitigate the situation of rising Covid-19 cases in the country. An expert has said the Covid-19 cases are definitely rising but symptoms are mild, stating, "the Covid cases are definitely on the rise. But most of the patients are having very mild symptoms."