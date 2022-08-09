India logs over 12,000 fresh Covid-19 cases in past 24 hours2 min read . Updated: 09 Aug 2022, 09:37 AM IST
For the third consecutive day, Covid-19 cases in India witnessed a downward journey on Tuesday with the country logging 12,751 new infections in the past 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry data. With this, the country's active caseload currently stands at 1,31,807.